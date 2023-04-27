Coast Guards of India, South Korea conclude bilateral talks

New Delhi [India], April 27 : India and South Korea's coastal guard bilateral talks culminated with a sweet gesture where a token of friendship was offered to each other.

Taking to Twitter, the Indian Coast Guard said, "Indo-Korean bilateral talks culminated by signing Record of Discussions. As a special gesture & a token of friendship & solidarity, Commissioner General #KCG offered a lapel of Honorary Commandership (meant for high level #KCG officials) to #ADG Rakesh Pal #DGICG(Addl charge)."

The Indian Coast Guard team was headed by ADG Rakesh Pal, Officiating Director General, Indian Coast Guard, the Ministry of Defence said in the official press release. The delegation of the South Korean Coast Guard was led by Commissioner General KIM Jong Wook.

Earlier in March, the Korean Air Force interacted with the members of the Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent as the multilateral air exercise Desert Flag concluded on March 17, the official media coordination centre of IAF stated in a tweet.

The IAF participated with five LCA Tejas and two C-17 Globemaster III aircraft, and the visitors were also given an overview of the supersonic combat aircraft, LCA Tejas.

"#DiplomatsInFlightSuits As #ExDesertFlag comes to a close, our partners from Korean Air Force interacted with the members of the #IAF contingent. The visitors were also given an overview of the LCA Tejas," the official Twitter handle of the media coordination centre of the Indian Air Force (IAF) tweeted.

Notably, the Indian Air Force contingent comprising 110 Air Warriors arrived at Al Dhafra airbase of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for participating in Exercise Desert Flag VIII, the Ministry of Defence said in the official release.

The air exercise took place from February 27 to March 17. It was the first occasion when the LCA Tejas shall participate in an international flying exercise outside India. Air Forces from UAE, France, Kuwait, Australia, the UK, Bahrain, Morocco, Spain, South Korea, and the USA participated in the Exercise Desert Flag.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor