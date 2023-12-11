Coforge introduces ‘Quasar Responsible AI’ for enterprises

New Delhi, Dec 11 Digital services and solutions provider Coforge on Monday unveiled the ‘Quasar Responsible AI’ solution for enterprises.

The ‘Coforge Quasar Responsible AI’ aims to provide AI that adheres to ethical standards, fairness, transparency, and regulatory compliance.

According to the company, it tackles biases in datasets and models, identifies potential risks and compliance issues, and provides tools to govern, mitigate, and remediate these challenges.

“With the introduction of Coforge Quasar Responsible AI, our portfolio now encompasses three facets of AI: Cognitive AI, Generative AI, and Responsible AI, effectively meeting the diverse business requirements of our customers,” said Sudarshan Seshadri, SVP, Data & AI Business Unit, Coforge.

The comprehensive solution encompasses five offerings tailored to address the multifaceted challenges of Responsible AI implementation: Fairness AI, Explainable AI, Compliance AI, Trust AI and Governance AI.

“Through early implementation and practical application, Coforge has proactively initiated the strategic utilization of Responsible AI. This positions us as a leader dedicated to transparently integrating AI across diverse aspects of our clients' operations,” said Bharathi Muniswamy, SVP, Digital Business Unit, Coforge.

Coforge has a presence in 21 countries with 26 delivery centres across nine countries.

“The company is already empowering leading Fortune 1000 companies with personalised AI solutions through Coforge Quasar Cognitive AI, covering areas such as machine learning, computer vision, natural language processing, speech-to-text/text-to-speech and knowledge graphs,” said Seshadri.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor