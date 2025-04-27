Colorado Nightclub Raid: Over 100 Illegal Immigrants Detain at Underground Nightclub in US; Video Surfaces

The US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) in Colorado Springs detained more than 100 illegal immigrants at an underground nightclub on Sunday morning, April 27. The raid was conducted during the drug investigation, which led to a club near the intersection of South Academy Boulevard and Airport Road. According to reports, more than 300 federal law enforcement, along with local police executed the operation.

According to the DEA special agent in charge of the Rocky Mountain Division, Jonathan Pullin, the drug trafficking, prostitution and a number of guns were seized during the raid in the underground illegal nightclub in Colorado. The raid was planned for one month after receiving a tip regarding the drug trafficking.

Nightclub Raided in Colorado

JUST IN: More than 100 illegal immigrants detained at nightclub in Colorado Springs, DEA says pic.twitter.com/wd49AcwVCx — BNO News Live (@BNODesk) April 27, 2025

The DEA officials found Pink cocaine also known as 'tusi', was mong the life threatening drugs found during the raids. There were at least dozens of small packages of drugs found and investigators are working to test and identify them. The DEA officer Pullin said there were more than 12 active duty military members who were either working as armed security or attending the club as patrons, who were also involved in the alleged crimes.

According to the DEA, more than 200 people were present at the illegal nightclub, of whom 100 were illegal immigrants who were detained. They were taken into Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody. Some others were arrested on outstanding warrants, and others were turned away and not detained.