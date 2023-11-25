"Committed to achieve all aims of war," says Netanyahu after Hamas released first group of Israeli hostages

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 25 : After Hamas released the first batch of Israeli hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that the nation is committed to returning of all the hostages from Gaza as it is "one of the aims of the war."

In a video message posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu said, "We just completed the return of the first of our hostages: children, their mothers and additional women. Each of them is an entire world."

Reiterating Israel's commitment to the hostage deal, he further added by saying, "But I emphasise to you, the families, to you the citizens of Israel, we are committed to returning (of) all the hostages. This is one of the aims of the war and we are committed to achieving all the aims of the war."

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu: "We just completed the return of the first of our hostages: children, their mothers and additional women. Each of them is an entire world. pic.twitter.com/fDMqAVlicM — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) November 24, 2023

As part of the hostage deal between Israel and Hamas, the first group of Israeli hostages has been handed over to the staff of the International Committee for Red Cross, The Times of Israel reported.

The 13 Israeli hostages in ambulances are heading from southern Gaza's Khan Younis to the Rafah crossing into Israel, The Times of Israel reported citing an Israeli official. The release of 13 hostages, who are mothers and children, is the first of four expected stages. Notably, Hamas has agreed to release some 50 hostages, which include women and children over the four days of the truce with Israel.

In addition to the 13 Israeli hostages, Egypt's government media office said that it has successfully negotiated the separate release of 12 Thai hostages who were abducted during Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7, the report said. Thailand said it believes 26 of its citizens were taken hostage on October 7.

Meanwhile, the Israel Defence Forces said that the hostages released will continue to be accompanied by IDF soldiers as they make their way to Israeli hospitals.

"They're home. IDF Special Forces and ISA Forces are currently with the released hostages. They will continue to be accompanied by IDF soldiers as they make their way to Israeli hospitals, where they will be reunited with their families. The IDF, together with the entire Israeli security establishment, will continue operating until all the hostages are returned home," the IDF posted on X.

The released hostages are only a small group out of some 240 people held hostage by Hamas terrorists since October 7, when Hamas launched an attack on Israel.

Notably, the Qatar-brokered truce came into effect at 7 AM (local time) on Friday.

As per The Times of Israel news report, Israel is set to release 150 Palestinian prisoners held for terror offences. In return for 50 Israelis, all of the prisoners that will be released will be women and minors. Israel will release 39 prisoners in return for the first 13 Israelis to return.

Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant will closely monitor the management of the operation to bring the Israelis who have been released from Hamas captivity, Israel Prime Minister's Office announced in a statement posted on X.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor