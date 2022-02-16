Committed to making Air India world-class airline, says Tata Sons Chairman

New Delhi, Feb 16 Tata Sons Chairman N. Chandrasekaran on Wednesday said the group is committed to make Air India a world-class airline which it deserves to become.

In his maiden address to the staff via virtual platform, he said the Tata Group has very big dreams for Air India.

According to Chandrasekaran, the airline would focus on customer service, technological advancements such as website, application, front and back-office systems, among others.

He also mentioned upgrading the aircraft fleet to expand the network both on the domestic and international fronts, and to ensure best possible hospitality to passengers.

Besides, he added if the employees can bring in the passion, and work in a coordinated fashion with a single-minded purpose, then the goal would be achieved in a shorter time frame.

Earlier this week, Tata Sons had announced the appointment of Mehmet Ilker Ayci as the new Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Air India, subject to certain clearances.

In January 2022, the Centre handed over the management control of national carrier Air India to a subsidiary of Tata Sons.

With this Air India's strategic disinvestment was complete after the Centre received a consideration of Rs 2,700 crore from the 'Strategic Partner' Talace which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Sons.

Besides the upfront payment, Talace will retain a debt of Rs 15,300 crore.

The transaction covered three entities - Air India, Air India Express and AI SATS.

