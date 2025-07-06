'Continues to inspire people': US Secy of State wishes Dalai Lama on his 90th birthday

Washington, DC [US], July 6 : US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in a statement extended "best" wishes to the Dalai Lama on his 90th Birthday and noted that he continues to inspire people by embodying a message of unity, peace, and compassion

"The United States remains firmly committed to promoting respect for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of Tibetans. We support efforts to preserve Tibetans' distinct linguistic, cultural, and religious heritage, including their ability to freely choose and venerate religious leaders without interference," Rubio said in a statement.

Meanwhile, at the 90th birthday celebrations of the 14th Dalai Lama held at the Tsuglagkhang temple in Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh, with Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju and Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh and other dignitaries in attendance.

The dignitaries seated on the dais along with the Tibetan spiritual leader included Hollywood actor Richard Gere.

Tibetan and Indian national anthems were played on the occasion.

Monks, devotees, and international guests gathered for the celebration to honour the life and teachings of the Dalai Lama, who is widely regarded as a global symbol of compassion, non-violence and interfaith harmony.

Tibetan Buddhist monks living in exile offered special prayers at the Dorjidak Monastery near Shimla at Panthaghati this morning to mark the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama.

The occasion was marked by solemn rituals, long-life prayers, and symbolic offerings led by a young boy monk, Nawang Tashi Rapten, recognised as the reincarnation of the Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche, the head of the Nyingma school of Tibetan Buddhism. The boy monk also cut a ceremonial cake as part of the celebrations, offering prayers for the spiritual leader's long life.

