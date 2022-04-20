Controversy erupts as students drink tequila in school during snack time

In a shocking incident, a kindergarten student in Michigan reportedly brought a premixed tequila beverage to school and shared it with four friends. NBC affiliate Local 4 News reported the child is a student at Grand River Academy in Livonia. “The child reportedly brought a small plastic bottle of alcohol with more than 10% alcohol in it.” The mother of one of the students said the school contacted her on Thursday, April 14. Her 5-year-old daughter was one of the four students that shared drink.

She was told her daughter was fine but the school did not know how much of the alcohol she had drank. Local 4 News reported that the school principal sent out a letter to the community later the same day saying that school leaders followed “proper medical protocols” when the issue was discovered and alerted parents. The principal also said that “disciplinary measures will be taken.” A spokesperson for the school said the “single-serve alcoholic beverage was marketed as adult lemonade.” The spokesperson said no students became ill or needed medical attention. Fox 2 Detroit reported that the student shared the tequila drink during snack time and that the children thought they were drinking juice.

