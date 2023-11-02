"Countering Hamas an excuse to invade Gaza, expand settlements" says Iran envoy to India

New Delhi [India], November 2 : As the Israel-Hamas conflict continues to grow tense, the Ambassador of Iran to India, Iraj Elahi, has strongly criticised Israel for countering Hamas terrorists, calling it an excuse to invade Gaza and further expand their settlements and occupation there.

In an interview with ANI, the Iranian envoy said, "The Zionist regime shows a lack of concern for the lives of the hostages. Despite the opportunity to exchange them by accepting the recent UNGA resolution, they chose to refuse. It is clear that countering Hamas is merely an excuse to invade Gaza and further expand their settlements and occupation."

He said that Israel has been on the losing side of this conflict.

"From the very start, the Zionist regime has been on the losing side of this conflict, given its inhumane and self-contradictory nature. Rather than accepting defeat, they tragically persist in continuing this frightening drama, seemingly driven by a desire to revive their lost hubris," the envoy said.

"Following the Abraham Accords, the daily violence against Palestinians has escalated to an unprecedented level. The Zionist regime has not only made life unbearable for Palestinians but has also desecrated Masjid-Al-Aqsa, intensifying its efforts to undermine the identity of Palestine," he added.

Notably, Al-Qassam Brigades, the military arm of Hamas, had earlier referred to the October 7 assault on Israel as an effort "in defence of the Al-Aqsa Mosque", a disputed religious site significant to both Muslims and Jews.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages. Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties, The Times of Israel reported.

Over 8,000 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

Meanwhile, the Iranian Ambassador further stated that it is "morally permissible" to defend itself against oppression, as he slammed Israel for expanding its ground operations in Gaza. He also took a jibe at the United States (US) for its support to Israel and said the US "hinders progress by supporting the occupiers."

"In such circumstances, defending oneself against aggression and oppression is not only morally permissible but necessary. In this regard What Hamas has done can be seen as an act of resistance and self-defence. Shedding the blood of those who defend themselves against occupation has never been the right choice. The bloodshed only exacerbates the situation, accordingly, Iran actively tries to put an end to this brutal massacre," he told ANI.

"Our officials have engaged in fruitful and constructive meetings with their counterparts, aiming to facilitate a ceasefire. However, despite our efforts, the United States hinders progress by supporting the occupiers. We firmly believe that the true resolution to this conflict can only be achieved through democratic means and by recognizing the Palestinians' right to self-determination," he said.

In the wake of ongoing retaliation from the Israeli side after Hamas attacks on October 7, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Sunday warned the Israeli forces of the possible interference of other countries to take action against it and said that Israel has crossed 'red lines'.

"Zionist regime's crimes have crossed the red lines, which may force everyone to take action. Washington asks us to not do anything, but they keep giving widespread support to Israel," he said.

Mentioning the recent attacks on US forces in Syria and Iraq, he added, "The US sent messages to the Axis of Resistance but received a clear response on the battlefield."

Raisi made similar comments in an interview with Al-Jazeera on Saturday night, additionally claiming that Israeli forces who had entered Gaza had been "defeated" and forced to retreat. As of Sunday morning, Israeli forces had seemingly not withdrawn from the positions they had reached on Friday night, with clashes reported by Palestinian media in a number of locations around the Gaza Strip, The Jerusalem Post reported.

It reported that the Iranian president additionally claimed that Iran's proxies in the region are "independent" and "do not receive any orders from Tehran." Raisi additionally stated that the strikes by Iran's proxies were conducted in response to messages received by Iran from the US.

Earlier, Israel Defence Forces Spokesman Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari said Iran is assisting Hamas by supplying it with intelligence and is also boosting anti-Israel incitement worldwide.

Iran also helped Hamas with training, weapons, funding and technological knowledge, said Hagari. Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier on Saturday the second stage of the war against Hamas has started with the crossing over of ground forces into Gaza on Friday night, The Times of Israel reported.

He said that Israel's goal is to "defeat the murderous enemy and to ensure our existence in our land.

Calling it Israel's "second war of independence", Netanyahu said it will be "long and hard and we are ready." He said Israel would fight to defend the homeland and they would not withdraw. He added that Israel would destroy the enemy "above ground and below the ground" and called the war one of "light over darkness, life over death".

