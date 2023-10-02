Couple, their dog died after grizzly bear attacks them in Canada's Banff National Park

Alberta [Canada], October 2 : Two people have been killed after a grizzly bear attacked them in Banff National Park, located in the west of Sundre, in central Alberta, reported CBC News.

The incident happened on Friday night, said Parks Canada.

A family member of one of the deceased said that the people who died were common-law partners.

Moreover, their dog, who was also with them at the time of attack, was also killed, CBC News reported.

"They were long-term partners who loved the outdoors and were inseparable," a family member noted.

"They lived for being in the backcountry and were two of the most cautious people I know. They knew bear protocol and followed it to a tee," he added.

Natalie Fay, external relations manager for the Banff field unit said, Perks Canada received an alert from a GPS devise in the Red Deer River Valley west of Ya Ha Tinda Ranch around 8 pm on Friday, indicating a bear attack, according to CBC News.

Fay added that a team specially trained in wildlife attacks was immediately mobilized, however, their response time was hindered due to weather conditions.

"Weather conditions at the time did not allow for helicopter use, and the response team travelled through the night to the location by the ground," she said.

"The response team arrived on-site at 1 a.m. and discovered two deceased individuals."

Meanwhile, Fay said that the response time encountered a grizzly bear showing aggressive behaviour, which forced them to destroy the animal on-site for public safety, CBC News reported.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) arrived at the incident site at 5 am to shift the victims to Sundres, she added.

"This is a tragic incident and Parks Canada wishes to express its sincere condolences to the families and friends of the victims," the statement read.

