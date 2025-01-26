"Courageous": British journalist Suzy Menkes expresses admiration for Sabyasachi on completion of 25 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 26 : British journalist Suzy Menkes called designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee 'courageous' for the work he has done, and always surprising people with new ideas.

As Mukherjee celebrated his brand Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary, Menkes attended the show '25 Years of Sabyasachi', where she expressed admiration for the designer.

"I think it was very courageous from a designer that we know and admire. He had a lot of new ideas and a lot of things which made us surprised, this was India and that's what one wants in fashion, something that seems new and fresh," Menkes told ANI.

The 25th-anniversary show was a star-studded affair. From Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bipasha Basu, many celebrities were captured at the event.

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone opened designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's special show to commemorate 25 years of his brand in Mumbai.

New mom Deepika stole the show in white trousers, a shirt and a trench coat. She completed her look with stunning statement jewellery.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt grabbed the eyeballs in a black sari at the show, looking absolutely regal in her black sari and embellished blouse at the event. Taking to Instagram, DietSabya shared the video of Alia from the fashion show too.

Sonam Kapoor's glamourous style statement stole the spotlight at the show, as she turned heads in her black attire with a voluminous feather jacket. She was styled by celebrity fashion stylist, Rhea Kapoor.

Sonam's couture attire included a pencil skirt that she teamed up with a top and a feather jacket. She completed her look with a royal necklace adding more charm to her look.

Notably, Sabyasachi is the first Indian brand to collaborate with international beauty juggernaut Estee Lauder, on a global collection available in over 20 countries featuring launches in New York, London and Mumbai.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee became the first Indian designer to walk the red carpet at the Met Gala, where he dressed Actor Alia Bhatt interpreting the 'Garden of Time' theme with a custom couture sari, dramatic train, and high jewellery.

Earlier, the Fashion Design Council of India presented Sabyasachi the Designer of the Decade India Fashion Award earlier.

