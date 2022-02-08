COVAXIN approved for emergency use in 13 countries: MoS for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar

Covaxin has been granted approval for emergency use in 13 countries as of January 31, 2022, according to the WHO, said Minister of State (MoS) for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar in Lok Sabha on February 4.

Giving the details about Covaxin, the MoS for Health said, "Covaxin has been granted Emergency Use Listing (EUL) by National Regulator Drug Controller General of India (DCG(I)) in the age-group from 12 to 18 years on 24th December 2021."

In her written reply, she mentioned that the COVID-19 Working Group of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI) recommended Covid-19 vaccination in adolescents aged 15 years to less than 18 years.

"On the recommendation of COVID-19 Working Group and Standing Technical Subcommittee of National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization (NTAGI), Government of India has started vaccination of adolescents aged 15 years to less than 18 years from 3rd January 2022," she informed the Lok Sabha.

She said that the grant of approval to a vaccine by any country is a technical and scientific process for which data is to be submitted to the regulator by the vaccine manufacturer as per the prescribed rules.

Regarding supplies, she said that no specific information has been brought to notice by foreign companies that they are facing difficulties in the supply of COVAXIN.

"During the second surge of Covid cases in April, May 2021 in the country, the requirements of National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme were prioritized. This may have impacted foreign commercial contracts entered into by domestic vaccine manufacturers. As informed by the Ministry of External Affairs, there is no financial loss involved since during the second surge of COVID pandemic in the country, domestic vaccine production was procured and utilized in the National Covid-19 Vaccination Programme," she added.

( With inputs from ANI )

