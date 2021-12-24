COVID-19: South Africa to launch revaccination campaign from Friday

South Africa has announced it is launching a coronavirus revaccination campaign on Friday with the use of Johnson&Johnson COVID-19 vaccine as booster shots.

This comes as the South African health regulator approved the use of Johnson&Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine as a booster dose two months after the first vaccination.

"Thus, from 24th December 2021, the National Vaccination Programme will provide J&J booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least 2 months prior (24th October 2021 or before and from then on at least 2 months interval)," the South Africa health ministry said in a statement.

The recommended interval is after 2 months but preferably before 6 months from the primary dose, the ministry said.

"From 28th December 2021 the National Vaccination Programme will provide Pfizer booster vaccinations to anyone who received their last dose at least 6 months since the second primary dose," the statement added.

Booster doses are the same vaccine in the same dose administered to people who have had a primary vaccination series and are administered to allow the body to boost its immunity to the COVID-19 virus, the ministry added.

South Africa on Thursday had cancelled contact monitoring and mandatory quarantine for those in contact with people infected with coronavirus, regardless of whether the person was vaccinated or not.

( With inputs from ANI )

