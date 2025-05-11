Crown Prince of Fujairah attends opening of World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025

Fujairah [UAE], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, the 7th edition of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships commenced today in Fujairah. The five-day event began with a grand opening ceremony at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, attended the opening ceremony and emphasised that Fujairah's hosting of international championships reflects the trust that global sports community places in the UAE and particularly Fujairah due to its advanced infrastructure and qualified organisational teams.

Mohammed emphasised that hosting such events allows Fujairah to attract major competitions, strengthening its position as an international sports hub. He also highlighted the continued support and commitment of Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, in promoting the sports sector, which he views as a crucial pillar for achieving ongoing excellence in various international arenas. Rashid bin Hamad Al-Sharqi, Chairman of the Fujairah Authority for Culture and Information, Choue Chung-won, President of the World Taekwondo Federation, along with members of the Federation's Executive Board, joined Mohammed at the opening ceremony.

During the opening ceremony, Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Chairman of the Higher Organising Committee of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships 2025, President of the UAE Taekwondo Federation and a member of the World Taekwondo, said, "This championship is driven by the directives of Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, the Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Fujairah, along with the visionary guidance of Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah. This championship marks a significant milestone, featuring participation from 93 countries and a total of 811 athletes, both male and female. Fujairah is honoured to host this prestigious taekwondo event, and we extend our gratitude to World Taekwondo, the Ministry of Sports, and all of our valued partners for their unwavering support, which has been essential in making this championship a success."

For his part, Choue Chung-won noted that this is the largest cadet championship to date, highlighting the importance placed by Member National Associations (MNAs) on youth development. He expressed gratitude to Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, for his support in organising this record-setting event and for his extensive contributions to refugees and displaced persons globally.

Chung-won further emphasised that this support enables World Taekwondo to field a refugee team, bringing joy to children and youths in refugee camps. He pointed out that cadet athletes are the foundation of taekwondo, and many competitors from past World Taekwondo Cadet Championships have gone on to become Olympic champions, world champions, and medalists.

The opening ceremony featured oath-taking of athletes, referees, and coaches, as well as a flag parade and cultural performances that showcased Emirati heritage. A highlight of the ceremony was a performance by the World Taekwondo demonstration team. The sponsors, e& and the Fujairah Investment Company, along with partners such as the Ministry of Sports and the Fujairah Police General Headquarters, were also recognised during the event.

The seventh edition of the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships will continue until May 14 at the Zayed Sports Complex in Fujairah. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor