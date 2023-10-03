David Litvinov and heavy lifting of Israeli-Saudi peace

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 3 (ANI/TPS): As Israel and Saudi Arabia continue inching their way towards peace, a member of an Israeli weightlifting team that was the first to compete in athletic tournament inside the desert kingdom shared with the Tazpit Press Service his experience and hopes for the future.

David Litvinov, was a member of a four-man team competing 2023 World Weightlifting Championships held in Riyadh in September. The delegation openly represented Israel under the Jewish state’s flag in Riyadh while on a mission to secure a spot in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“It was very special for us, because it was the first time Israeli delegation could officially be in Saudi Arabia and it was very exciting because of that,” weightlifter David Litinov told the Tazpit Press Service.

“We found ourselves celebrating Rosh Hashana there, also celebrating a new chapter in relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel and it was very special for us to be part of it,” Litvinov said, referring to the Jewish New Year. “We were allowed to go out of the hotel and see Riyadh, the security guards took us every place we could find on the internet, tourist spots.”

Asked how the Israeli delegation’s participation in Riyadh came about, Litvinov, who competed in the 109 kg category, explained to TPS, “Part of the way to qualify for 2024 Olympics is to take part in international competitions, and one of them is the championship in Saudi Arabia. They realized they had to let us compete, otherwise they would have to withdraw from hosting the competition.”

Israeli sporting officials made contact, and the Saudis “gave us everything we needed to make this happen,” Litvinov said.

“It was no surprise, everyone knew we were coming there to compete.”

Other members of the Israeli team were Artur Mogordomov, Nikol Rubanovich, and Celia Gold. All four finished the competition between 20-30th place in their individual weight categories. Qualifying for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris will be based on points earned from this and future tournaments.

Litvinov added that he looks forward to the day when Israel will be able to host Saudi athletes.

“If Saudi Arabia comes to Israel, they will feel the same we felt coming to their home. There’s a lot of love and warmth Israel can show the world. And it can be very heartwarming to host a delegation from Saudi Arabia and give them the love that Israel can give,” Litvinov said.

Israel’s participation in the events in the Sunni Muslim kingdom comes amid other historic moments of warming ties between the two countries. In the past week, Israeli Tourism Minister Haim Katz became the first Israeli cabinet minister to make an official visit to Saudi Arabia when he attended a conference of the United Nations World Tourism Organisation and mark World Tourism Day, celebrated annually on September 27.

This week, Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi arrived in Riyadh leading Israel’s delegation to the Universal Postal Union’s 2023 Extraordinary Congress.

Said Litvinov, “I’m very excited to see the relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel warm up, and if we could contribute a little bit, not only in diplomatic way, but in the way, people look at this normalization, that is amazing, and I am really proud that we could be even a little part of it.” (ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor