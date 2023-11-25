"Days ahead of us will be complicated, nothing is over until it's over": Israel Defence Forces spokesperson on hostage agreement

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 25 : The Israeli military has warned that the implementation of the hostage release agreement will be complicated and "nothing is over until it's over," CNN reported.

"The days ahead of us will be complicated, nothing is over until it's over. We should be prepared," Israel Defence Forces spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Friday.

He described the release of 24 hostages from Gaza, including 13 Israeli nationals, as "a great relief," but added that "our hearts are with the hostages who are still being held in Gaza."

The accord, which is backed by a four-day cease-fire between Hamas and Israel that began on Friday morning, constitutes the conflict's first major diplomatic breakthrough.

"In the Gaza Strip in the morning hours, IDF troops deployed along the lines of the operational pause in Gaza. The commanders were briefed and prepared the forces as to how to act during the time of the pause," Hagari said.

"During the pause days, the IDF will complete the preparations for the next phases of the war," he added.

On being asked if senior Hamas officials would try to evacuate Gaza during the cease-fire, Hagari said, "We're monitoring everything necessary, and are monitoring senior Hamas officials, in Gaza and anywhere in the world."

As the war between Israel and Hamas has entered its 50th day following the October 7 attack on Israel, the first batch of Israeli hostages were released from Gaza on Friday.

After Hamas released the first batch of Israeli hostages, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the nation is committed to returning of all the hostages from Gaza as it is "one of the aims of the war."

In a video message posted on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Netanyahu said, "We just completed the return of the first of our hostages: children, their mothers and additional women. Each of them is an entire world."

Reiterating Israel's commitment to the hostage deal, he further added by saying, "But I emphasise to you, the families, to you the citizens of Israel, we are committed to returning (of) all the hostages. This is one of the aims of the war and we are committed to achieving all the aims of the war."

