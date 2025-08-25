"Deal on the table": IDF chief urges Netanyahu to accept hostage swap

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 25 : Israel's Chief of Defence Staff Lt. Gen. Eyak Zamir has urged Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept the hostage exchange deal, local media reported on Sunday, according to Times of Israel.

The IDF chief, while visiting Israel's Haifa Naval base, revealed that there is a hostage deal on the table for Netanyahu to consider.

"There is a [hostage] deal on the table, we need to take it," Zamir said.

He added that the army has created the conditions for such an agreement, but the decision now in the hands of the prime minister.

"The army has provided the conditions for its completion, and the decision is now in Netanyahu's hands, " he further added.

In a statement, Zamir also said his position reflected the demand of the majority of the Israeli public for a "comprehensive agreement that returns 50 hostages and ends the war."

According to Anadolu Agency, Israel estimates that Hamas is holding around 50 hostages, including 20 believed to be alive. On the other hand, Tel Aviv is detaining more than 10,800 Palestinians, with rights groups alleging torture and medical neglect inside prisons.

On Friday, Defence Minister Israel Katz approved military plans for the occupation of Gaza City, pledging heavy bombardment and the displacement of residents.

Israel's campaign in Gaza has killed nearly 62,700 Palestinians since October 2023, according to local health officials. The conflict has devastated the enclave, where international agencies have warned of famine.

Last year, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants against Netanyahu and former Defence Minister Yoav Gallant over alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Meanwhile, Israeli air and ground forces carried out heavy strikes on the eastern and northern outskirts of Gaza City overnight Saturday and into Sunday, demolishing buildings and homes as troop reinforcements were sent to the north, Times of Israel reported.

According to residents, explosions were reported throughout the night in Zeitoun and Shejaia. Tanks also targeted houses and roads in the Sabra neighbourhood, while several structures were destroyed in the town of Jabalia, north of Gaza City.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced that the 401st Armoured Brigade had recently returned to Jabalia, where they have joined the Givati Infantry Brigade. Both brigades, operating under the 162nd Division, have been tasked with dismantling Hamas networks by "eliminating terrorists, and strengthening operational control over the area."

Israel is also facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in the enclave.

