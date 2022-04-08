Decision to suspend Russia from UNHRC reinforces United Nations' authority: EU High Representative

The High Representative of the European Union (EU) for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell Fontelles, on Friday said that the decision of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to suspend Russia from the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) reinforces the authority of the principal organ of the United Nations.

"This suspension is necessary to uphold the integrity of the Human Rights Council. The decision reinforces the authority of the UN General Assembly and demonstrates the readiness of the international community to act," the EU high representative said.

This is only the second time since the establishment of the UNHRC in 2006 that a member's rights have been suspended. The first suspension happened in 2011 when Libya was suspended for a crackdown on anti-government protests.

"The scale and gravity of Russia's violations of international human rights law and international humanitarian law call for a strong and united international response," EU high representative Fontelles said.

"The latest vote in the UN General Assembly shows the clear determination of the international community to hold Russia accountable. Moreover, it is a powerful demonstration of solidarity with the people of Ukraine and all other people affected by Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine," he added.

Russia was suspended from the UNHRC on Thursday following a UNGA vote moved by the US, which sought the country's suspension for perpetuating Human Rights violations during its ongoing conflict with Ukraine.

With 93 countries voting in favour, 24 against and 58 abstaining on the resolution, UNGA suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council.

Notably, condemning the killings in Ukraine's Bucha and supporting the call for an independent investigation, India abstained from voting on the resolution.

"It is time for the Russian Government to listen to the voice of the UN General Assembly and appeals from the UN Secretary-General and people all over the world to stop this war and bring an end to the senseless human suffering immediately," the EU High Representative said.

The war in Ukraine has entered well into the second month, resulting in millions of refugees fleeing to nearby countries to the West, as well as thousands of civilian casualities.

The United Nations Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) has reported a total of 3,838 civilian casualties since the start of the hostilities from February 24 to April 6.

( With inputs from ANI )

