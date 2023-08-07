Deepika says 'Marry your best friend' tagging hubby Ranveer

Mumbai, Aug 7 Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently took to her social media and shared a post about "marrying your best friend". She also tagged her husband Ranveer Singh in the post.

The actress shared a note in her Instagram feed, which read, "Marry your best friend. I do not say that lightly. Really, truly find the strongest, happiest friendship in the person you fall in love with. Someone who speaks highly of you. Someone you can laugh with."

She emphasised on how comfort is one of the key pillars of a healthy marital life and shared that one should not hold themselves back from laughing their heart out no matter how embarrassing it sounds, in front of their partners.

As per the actress, to find a partner who enjoys seeing you laugh is a rarity, and shall be cherished.

Deepika said: "The kind of laughs that make your belly ache, and your nose snort. The embarrassing, earnest, healing kind of laughs. Wit is important. Life is too short not to love someone who lets you be a fool with them. Make sure they are somebody who lets you cry, too. Despair will come."

The actress shared that such kind of love never gets diluted, "Find someone that you want to be there with you through those times. Most importantly, marry the one that makes passion, love, and madness combine and course through you. A love that will never dilute - even when the waters get deep, and dark."

Earlier, there were rumours of trouble in paradise between Ranveer and Deepika, who got married in 2018 in Italy.

Their wedding festivities were an illustrious affair with several receptions held for high profile guests from different sectors.

The two worked for the first time in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela'.

