Delhi Police registers FIR in visa scam duping Indian, Nepali nationals on pretext of overseas jobs

New Delhi [India], February 6 : Based on the complaint filed by the US Embassy, Delhi Police has registered an FIR in the case where several Indian and Nepali citizens were allegedly being duped on the pretext of getting US visas and job in US companies.

Eric Molitors from the US Embassy, in an FIR with the crime branch of the Delhi Police, highlighted certain cases where several Indian and Nepali nationals were being potentially lured into possible fraud schemes.

"I am writing to bring to your attention a possible scam operation that is suspected to have victimized Indian nationals, as well as Nepali nationals residing in India and Nepal. It has come to my office's attention that several individuals have potentially been lured into these possible fraud schemes that promise non-existent job opportunities in various countries," the FIR stated.

In October last year, the US Embassy received Indian passports in the name of Ahmedulla Khan Mohammed, Aarti from Chandigarh, Jayantilal Parsottam Rathod from Gujarat, and two Nepali passports in the name of Ajay Kumar Kurmi Chaudhary and Prem Kumar Dhawal.

However, there were no records of a US visa applicant from that name. Upon contacting these persons, it was found that these individuals were reportedly going to work as food packers at a US company in Canada and Poland.

The crime branch of Delhi Police has registered a case under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 471 and 120-B of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Further investigation is underway in the case.

