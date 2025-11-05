Democrat Mikie Sherrill wins New Jersey governor's race 

Trenton, Nov 5 Democratic Party's Mikie Sherrill, a former Navy pilot, flew to victory in New Jersey's election for governor with a campaign focused on economic issues and high taxes, defeating Republican Jack Ciattarelli.

Preliminary results of Tuesday's poll showed Sherill winning about 57 per cent of the votes to President Donald Trump-backed Republican candidate Ciattarelli's 43 per cent.

Sherril will succeed fellow Democrat Philip Murphy, who has served two terms and is barred by law from running again.

Economic issues dominated the state, which has high local taxes, a soaring electricity bill, and a punishing cost of living, especially because of housing.

During her campaign, she said on the first day in office, she would declare a "state of emergency" on electricity costs.

Ciattarelli, a businessman and former state legislator, came up from a dismal showing in early polls to recent ones that showed a closer race, which did not match the final tally.

He polled fewer votes than Trump did last year in the state, with 46 per cent to Harris' 52 per cent.

Sherrill managed to overcome the popular scepticism that Murphy faced, and her victory speech summed it up: "Good government doesn't just manage problems, it solves them".

She served as a helicopter pilot in the Navy with assignments in Europe.

Sherill then got a law degree and worked as a federal prosecutor before entering politics and getting elected to Congress.

She and her husband, an investment banker, have four children. Sherill used her motherhood to appeal to voters, saying it made her understand what they needed. It also made her more relatable to the voters.

New Jersey has the highest percentage of South Asians of any state at 5 per cent of the population, most of them being of Indian descent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor