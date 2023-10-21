Depression over SW Arabian Sea to intensify into cyclonic storm: IMD

Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], October 21 : The India Meteorological Department (IMD) SAID on Friday that the depression over the Southwest Arabian Sea has intensified into a deep depression (DD), further noting that it can intensify into a cyclonic storm (CS) over the Southwest Arabian Sea during the next 12 hours.

It further said that the cyclonic storm can further intensify into a Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) during October 22 evening.

Taking to 'X', IMD said, "The Depression over SW Arabian Sea intensified into DD about 880 km E-SE of Socotra (Yemen). To intensify into a CS over SW Arabian Sea during next 12 hours and further intensify into a SCS in the evening of 22nd Oct. To cross Oman-Yemen coasts bet Salalah (Oman) & Al Ghaidah (Yemen)."

Depression over SW Arabian Sea intensified into DD about 880 km E-SE of Socotra (Yemen).To intensify into a CS over SW Arabian Sea during next 12 hours and further intensify into a SCS in the evening of 22nd Oct. To cross Oman-Yemen coasts bet Salalah (Oman) & Al Ghaidah (Yemen) pic.twitter.com/Lw3yUFXKJp— India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) October 20, 2023

Earlier in the evening, India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said that a low-pressure area over the southeast and the adjoining southwest Arabian Sea has developed into a depression. This is expected to intensify into a cyclonic storm by the morning of October 21.

It is also likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by October 22 and would continue moving north-north-westwards towards South Oman and adjoining Yemen coasts.

Earlier, IMD has issued a warning about weather changes in Mumbai following the same cyclonic storm developing in the Arabian Sea. However, it seems that Mumbai will not have much effect as the cyclonic storm is predicted to further intensify into a severe cyclonic storm on Sunday and move toward the south coasts of Oman and adjoining Yemen and not Mumbai.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor