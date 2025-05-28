"Developmental relations between India and Sierra Leone on rise": Sujan Chinoy

Lome [Togo], May 28 : India's former Ambassador to the Democratic Republic of Congo, Sujan Chinoy on Wednesday stated that the developmental ties and trade between India and Sierra Leone are on the rise.

He further added that there is also scope to enhance the developmental ties between Sierra Leone and India because of the diversity of minerals in the former.

"Relations between India and Sierra Leone are very good. We have opened an embassy in Sierra Leone in 2020. But our diplomatic relations go back to 1961 when they achieved independence. Sierra Leone is a very important country, it's currently a non-permanent member of the UNSC. Our trade and other developmental ties are on the rise. We have about roughly 80-100 million US Dollars worth of bilateral trade..." Chinoy told ANI.

"But there is scope to enhance this because Sierra Leone is rich in minerals. We should encourage our mining countries also to take a fresh look at Sierra Leone. We also have a very large number of lines of credit worth roughly USD 250 Million that have been extended to Sierra Leone. We also have a very active ITEC program plus ICCR scholarships that are available to people from Sierra Leone for capacity building," he further added.

All-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde on Wednesday while en route to Sierra Leone halted in Lome for transit and held discussions on Pakistan-based terrorism and Operation Sindoor.

Chinoy further stated that the all-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde managed to get high-level meetings and effectively conveyed the country's point of view on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

"So far the all-party MPs delegation has covered the UAE as well as the Demoratic Republic of Congo. In both these places, the delegation headed by Shrikant Shinde has managed to get high level meetings and very effectively conveyed our point of view on Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and the need for the international community to come together to fight this challenge," he further added.

BJD MP Sasmit Patra said that the delegation had a wonderful experience while commuting through Sierra Leone, further adding that the opportunity was used to engage and was a fruitful experience.

"It has been a very good experience. Presently, we are in Lome in Togo where we are transiting from Kinshasa, Congo, going onto Freetown of Sierra Leone. While we are transiting, we have had a tremendous opportunity to interact as well, get ourselves briefed, get ourselves ready. And even during transit, it has been a learning experience to exchange notes in terms of the upcoming leg, the third State that we are going to, especially Sierra Leone - considering that it has got a relevance in the UNSC. It is an OIC state, therefore it is a wonderful experience as we commute, as we transit, in these lounges we also use this opportunity to engage, interact and it has been a very fruitful experience," Patra told ANI.

