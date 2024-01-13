Devi Sri Prasad to kick off London concert on Saturday

Mumbai, Jan 13 National Award-winning music director Devi Sri Prasad, known by his stage name Rockstar DSP, is set to kick off his London concert on Saturday.

The music composer, who delivered chartbusters like ‘Srivalli’, ‘Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava’ and others from the Allu Arjun-starrer ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, has had two successful tours in 2023, where he had the fans in the USA and Malaysia grooving to his beats.

Being his first ever UK tour, Rockstar will perform two back-to-back shows at the OVO Arena in Wembley on January 13 and 14, 2024. He will be creating hits in Telugu and Tamil from his repertoire of over 100 films.

Meanwhile, the music director has a variety of intriguing projects lined up for 2024, including ‘Thandel’, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, ‘Kanguva’ and ‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’. He is also in talks for a film collaboration with Balakrishna and Bobby.

