'Dhruv Tara' to introduce new mysterious character of Nayak as Tara's suitor

Mumbai, Sep 5 Actor Ishaan Dhawan, who essays the titular role of Dhruv in the television show ‘Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare’, will be seen stepping into the shoes of a new character called Nayak.

In the show’s current narrative, following Dhruv’s mysterious disappearance, Tara makes the decision of organising her own Swayamvar, as she is confident that Dhruv will return on getting to know about her Swayamvar.

However, in an unexpected turn of events, on the day of her first meeting with her suitors, Tara goes missing only to be brought back to the palace by an unidentified individual.

This new character is Nayak, a mysterious and arrogant person who is always ready to fight and show off his physical strength. He openly announces that he was the one to kidnap Tara and even brought her back as he wanted to join her Swayamvar.

Infuriated at Nayak’s audacity, Mahaveer attacks him, but Tara intervenes and reluctantly lets Nayak participate. Tara senses a familiar connection in Nayak’s gaze and presence that reminds her of her past love Dhruv and while going through many emotions she tries to make sense of this new situation.

Talking about the new character in the show, Ishaan Dhawan, who essays the role of Dhruv, said: “After playing Dhruv for a while now, getting to play Nayak has been an exhilarating challenge. Nayak's personality is in complete contrast to Dhruv’s and his rustic look has been nailed to perfection.”

He further mentioned: “The transformation takes about two hours each day, involving intricate makeup and costume details to create a character that is primitive and rudimentary. Nayak's entry brings an element of mystery and complexity to the storyline, and I can't wait for the audience to see how this unfolds.”

‘Dhruv Tara- Samay Sadi Se Pare’ airs Monday to Saturday on Sony SAB.

