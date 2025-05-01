Diplomats from 38 countries show solidarity with UNIFIL, visit the Blue Line

Beirut [Lebanon], May 1 : In a show of solidarity, Ambassadors and representatives of dozens of countries contributing troops to United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), as well as Member States of the UN Security Council, visited the UN peacekeeping mission's headquarters in south Lebanon and the Blue Line on Wednesday.

Notably, it was not until 2000 that Israel withdrew from Lebanon. In the absence of an agreed border, the UN identified a 120km line of withdrawal known as the Blue Line, which UNIFIL monitors and patrols.

According to the UNIFIL statement, the visit of ambassadors and representatives from 38 countries, including all five permanent members of the Security Council, is the first such event since the recent hostilities. UNIFIL currently has peacekeepers from 47 countries.

Ambassador @NoorRahman_IFS participated in the briefing by UNIFIL & also joined the visit to the Blue Line. The Indian Battalion @INDBATT has also been doing an outstanding peacekeeping job in the Eastern Sector of the Blue Line for the last 26 years. https://t.co/sTXh24Xwye pic.twitter.com/5oLX4ucc3H— India in Lebanon (Embassy of India, Beirut) (@IndiaInLebanon) April 30, 2025

Ambassador of India to Lebanon, Noor Rahman Sheikh, participated in the briefing by UNIFIL & also joined the visit to the Blue Line.

Welcoming the visitors to the mission headquarters in Naqoura, its head and Force Commander, Lt. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro, said that such a visit would not have been possible due to the unfavourable situation on the ground only a few months ago.

"Your presence here is an encouraging indication of the increased stability in the south and the progress made since the understanding on a cessation of hostilities came into effect on November 27, 2024," said the UNIFIL head.

"The support of UNIFIL's troop-contributing countries - and the countries who contribute in other ways - is essential to restoring stability to south Lebanon and along the Blue Line. I thank them and their peacekeepers serving on the ground for their continued contributions."

The delegation visited two UNIFIL positions along the Blue Line, near Marwahin and in Labbouneh, as per UNIFIL.

Ambassadors expressed their appreciation for peacekeepers' important work under difficult circumstances to support the implementation of the ceasefire agreement and United Nations Security Council resolution 1701, including facilitating the redeployment of the Lebanese Armed Forces to the south.

