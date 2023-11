Discord to shut down its AI chatbot Clyde

New Delhi, Nov 17 Popular chat platform Discord has announced to shut down its experimental artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot at the end of the month.

“Thank you for your support & feedback - we are constantly working on bringing you new features and experiences,” it added.

Discord started testing Clyde’s AI features using OpenAI’s models to let the chatbot answer questions and have conversations with the users.

The company did not clarify why Clyde is suddenly shutting down.

Discord has been experimenting with a variety of AI features, including AI-generated conversation summaries. The platform has also trying to position its platform as home for AI developers.

Earlier this month, Discord announced that it will switch to temporary file links for all users by the end of the year to fight malware.

Links to those files will begin to refresh every 24 hours by the end of this year to block malware delivery. There will be no impact for Discord users that share content within the Discord client.

