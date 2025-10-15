"Discussed multifaceted ties": MoS Kirti Vardhan Singh meets Mali's FM on sidelines of NAM meeting

Kampala [Uganda], October 15 : Minister of State for External Affairs and Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Kirti Vardhan Singh, on Wednesday met Mali's Foreign Minister, HE Abdoulaye Diop, on the sidelines of the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM).

In an X post, he wrote, "Delighted to meet the HE Mr Abdoulaye Diop, Foreign Minister of the Republic of Mali, on the sidelines of the 19th NAM Midterm Ministerial meeting. Discussed our multifaceted bilateral relations. #NAM2025"

He also met the State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia, HE Ali Mohamed Omar. On X, he said, "Pleased to meet HE Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia. Discussed further expansion in our historical bilateral cooperation, especially focusing on strengthening people-to-people ties."

Pleased to meet HE Mr. Ali Mohamed Omar, State Minister for Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Somalia Discussed further expansion in our historical bilateral cooperation.l especially focused on strengthening people to people ties.@MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T0sec1p8gq — Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) October 15, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

Minister Singh participated in the opening ceremony of the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of NAM, hosted by Uganda under the theme, "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence."

Participated in the Opening Ceremony of the 19th Mid-Term Ministerial of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) hosted by Uganda under the theme of "Deepening Cooperation for Shared Global Affluence".@MEAIndia @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/Bv2WNOI6o8— Kirti Vardhan Singh (@KVSinghMPGonda) October 15, 2025

}}}}

He is leading the Indian delegation at the ministerial, which is being held in Kampala on October 15-16. Ahead of the main meeting, a Senior Officials Meeting (SOM) was held on October 13-14, where India was represented by the Secretary (West) in the Ministry of External Affairs, Sibi George.

Uganda currently holds the NAM chair for the 2024-26 term and is hosting 121 member states to strengthen unity among developing nations. India, a founding member of NAM, remains committed to the principles and values of the movement. During the visit, Minister Singh is expected to hold discussions with Ugandan leaders and counterparts from other NAM member states to reinforce bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor