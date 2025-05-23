"Divine darshan...": All-party delegation led by Shrikant Shinde visits BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 23 : The high-level all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde visited the BAPS Hindu temple near the Abu Mureikha area in Abu Dhabi on Friday.

After their visit, Shrikant Shinde described it as a 'divine' experience, calling it a "reflection of (Aastha) faith and (Asmita) identity" in Abu Dhabi.

The all-party delegation comprises MPs Bansuri Swaraj, ET Mohmd Basheer, Atul Garg, Sasmit Patra, Manan Kumar Mishra, BJP leader Surendrajeet Singh Ahluwalia, and former Ambassador Sujan Chinoy.

The MPs could be seen clicking pictures in the temple premises and watching audio and visual displays. The temple has been built with intricate carvings and designs.

Speaking toafter the temple visit, Shrikant Shinde said, "The only word that truly captures the experience is divine. Witnessing its grandeur in the heart of the Abu Dhabi desert fills me with deep respect for all those who contributed to making this temple."

"I sincerely thank the BAPS organisation for their tireless efforts in bringing such magnificent temples to life. Today, we witness a reflection of (Aastha) faith and (Asmita) identity in Abu Dhabi. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the late Sushma Swaraj ji for their pivotal roles in making this vision possible," said Shinde.

The mandir symbolises interfaith harmony, representing the UAE's and India's good relations to foster understanding, acceptance, and unity among people of different religious backgrounds.

The mandir carvings incorporate stories from the Ramayana, Shiva Purana, Bhagavatam, Mahabharata, and the lives of Hindu figures, as well as stories from Arabian, Egyptian, Mesopotamian, Native American, and other civilisations.

Earlier in the day, the delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde participated in an interaction event with the Indian community in the UAE, where the members shared the 'New India' and the 'new normal' which has emerged after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack and subsequent Operation Sindoor launched in response.

During the interaction event, BJD MP Sasmit Patra shared that Operation Sindoor highlighted India's response towards terrorism. He said, "We will ensure more than 100 terrorists die for what you're doing. This is the new India."

Earlier in the day, the delegation met Sheikh Nahyan Mabarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Co-Existence. Al Nahyan conveyed his deep condolences for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

The delegation highlighted the perpetration of cross-border terrorism and Pakistan's efforts to cause social disharmony in India.

The all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart.

