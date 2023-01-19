Domestic air traffic continues to rise, records annual growth of nearly 47%

New Delhi, Jan 19 Domestic air traffic continued to register growth as passengers carried by domestic airlines during January-December 2022 were 12.32 crore as against 8.38 crore during the corresponding period of previous year thereby registering annual growth of 47.05 per cent and monthly growth of 13.69 per cent.

As per the data released by the aviation regulator DGCA on Thursday, nearly 1.27 crore passengers were carried by the domestic airlines during December in the country as against 1.12 crore during the same period last year.

The passenger load factor or occupancy of the airlines remained on the higher side in the range of 80 to 90 per cent. Newly launched Akasa Air marked the occupancy of 83.8 per cent during December.

Spicejet recorded the highest occupancy of 92.7 per cent while Indigo witnessed 87.5 per cent of passenger load factor during the December month. Air India had 89.3 per cent and GoFirst had 92.6 per cent occupancy during the month.

Industry sources said that the data has reflected restoration of normalcy in the aviation traffic. The government has gradually done away with various restrictions in the last few months.

Country's major airports have witnessed a higher number of passengers in the last couple of weeks. Domestic air traffic in the country has already crossed the mark of four lakh passengers per day and during weekends it generally reaches more than 4 lakh.

Many airports during the last month had witnessed massive rush due to increased passenger traffic.

