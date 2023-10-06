Don't believe border walls work: US President Joe Biden

Washington, DC [US], October 6 : US President Joe Biden on Thursday said he doesn't believe border walls work. This comes as his administration said it will waive 26 laws to build additional border barriers in the Rio Grande Valley amid heightened political pressure over migration, CNN reported.

As per a notice posted to the Federal Register on Wednesday, construction of the wall will be paid for using already appropriated funds earmarked specifically for physical border barriers. The administration was under a deadline to use them or lose them. But the move comes at a time when a new surge of migrants is straining federal and local resources and placing heavy political pressure on the Biden administration to address a sprawling crisis, and the notice cited "high illegal entry."

Biden - who, as a candidate, vowed that there will "not be another foot" of border wall constructed on his watch - defended the decision to reporters on Thursday, saying that he tried to get the money appropriated for other purposes but was unsuccessful.

Biden told reporters in the Oval Office: "I'll answer one question on the border wall: The border wall - the money was appropriated for the border wall. I tried to get them to reappropriate it, to redirect that money. They didn't, they wouldn't. And in the meantime, there's nothing under the law other than they have to use the money for what it was appropriated. I can't stop that", reported CNN.

Asked whether he believes the border wall works, Biden answered, "No."

Border Patrol reported nearly 300,000 encounters in the Rio Grande Valley sector between last October and August, according to federal data. Last month, Border Patrol apprehended more than 200,000 migrants crossing the US-Mexico border, the highest total this year.

Biden has been plagued by issues on the border since his first months in office when the US faced a surge of unaccompanied migrant children that caught officials flatfooted. Over the last two years, his administration has continued to face fierce pushback from Republicans - and at times, Democrats - over his immigration policies, as per CNN.

But a new surge of migrants has placed additional pressure on federal resources and tested Biden's latest border policies only months after going into place, prompting fresh criticism from Republicans and concern within the administration over a politically delicate issue.

