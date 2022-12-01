Dry, cold weather likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 1 Weather was cold and dry in J&K and Ladakh during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) office said on Thursday that dry weather with hazy mornings is expected to continue.

"Dry weather with hazy mornings is expected in J&K and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had minus 2.1, Pahalgam minus 3.8 and Gulmarg minus 1 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass had minus 10, Kargil minus 11.3 and leh minus 7 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 9.3, Katra 9, Batote 4.7, Banihal 1.2 and Bhaderwah 3 as the minimum temperature.

