Dubai Police People of Determination Council pioneers inclusion and empowerment

Dubai [UAE], May 11 (ANI/WAM): Major Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, Head of the Dubai Police People of Determination Empowerment Council, highlighted that the Council has quickly achieved significant milestones in empowering people of determination.

"Dubai Police aims to be seen as a pioneering in being disability-friendly and a main reference in fostering a culture of community responsibility based on the best local and international practices promoting sustainable development," he said.

"The Council has set forth five main initiatives: inclusive access, empowerment, full integration, protection, and leadership. These initiatives aim to activate national policies, ensure the effectiveness of services provided to people of determination, and incorporate them innovatively and sustainably into digital services, future job roles, and in making buildings more accessible and inclusive," he said.

Al Shamsi emphasised the Council's goal to integrate and empower people of determination through innovative, pioneering, and sustainable methods.

"The Council is committed to providing exceptional and smart services according to international best practices and developing an inclusive work environment that ensures equitable access without discrimination."

He also noted the Council's achievement last year in receiving a 100 percent score on the "Accessibility" certification awarded by Dubai Municipality, making it the first government institution in the emirate to achieve this. (ANI/WAM)

