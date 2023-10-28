Dubai to host Beautyworld Middle East 2023

Dubai [UAE], October 28 (ANI/WAM): Dubai will host Beautyworld Middle East 2023, the leading international trade show that redefines the landscape of the beauty and wellness industry, from October 30 to November 1, 2023, at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

An impressive assembly of 1,750 exhibitors from 57 countries spanning across 15 halls, boasting an astounding 20 per cent expansion in size over the previous edition.

Local, regional and international exhibitors will launch new products, innovations, trends and services to a highly engaged audience of over 50,000 industry attendees.

Participants at the largest international trade fair for the beauty and wellness industry will experience an exhilarating array of sessions encompassing market intelligence, emerging trends, and revolutionary technologies reshaping the beauty sector on both regional and global scales.

Popular features include Next in Beauty, a platform for high-profile industry figures to share insights into global trends, beauty tech developments, sustainable practices and cosmetics regulations.

Signature Scent sees several top international fragrance houses create their own interpretation of a signature scent, while Quintessence is an exclusive platform dedicated to artistic and niche fragrances.

Beauty Tech is another key feature and will showcase the sector's game-changing solutions and future developments. Premium Club, meanwhile, will connect senior buyers and key decision-makers. (ANI/WAM)

