Dubai World Cup 2025 to take place in April 2025

Dubai [UAE], July 19 (ANI/WAM): The upcoming edition of the Dubai World Cup meeting, recognised worldwide as one of horseracing's premier sporting and social occasions, will take place on Saturday, 5th April 2025, marking the grand finale of an extended 16-meeting Carnival.

Hosted at the iconic Meydan Racecourse, the 29th renewal of racing's most spectacular fixture will be staged a week later than has previously been the case, forming the culmination of a week of Eid Al Fitr celebrations across the UAE.

The eagerly awaited new season gets underway on Friday, 8th November 2024 while the first of four feature race days takes place on 'Festive Friday', 20th December when the AED1 million G2 Maktoum Mile headlines a superb card. The Carnival's second marquee race day is the popular 'Fashion Friday' fixture on 24th January 2025, featuring a stellar all-Pattern race card including the AED3.68 million G1 Al Maktoum Challenge which offers 'Bonus Scheme' entry to the Dubai World Cup.

Meydan Racecourse will host the Emirates Super Saturday on 1st March, 2025, with the G2 Al Maktoum Classic, another 'win and you're in' race, as the feature.

Commenting on the announcement, Sheikh Rashed bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai Racing Club, said, "The Dubai World Cup is one of the best-established sporting and social events of the year in Dubai. This incredible race meeting has grown year on year, since its 1996 inception, and we look forward to welcoming the best horses, jockeys, trainers and owners from around the world to Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, 5th April, 2025.

"We are also delighted to offer two additional days of racing this season, providing more opportunities for horses based locally and those joining us from overseas. The Dubai Racing Carnival has been instrumental in transforming the horseracing landscape globally. It is a celebration of the sport, combining top-tier racing action with world-class entertainment, fashion, and hospitality. With the introduction of new race days and an enhanced prize pool, the Carnival continues to attract elite participants and audiences from around the world.

"Under the visionary leadership of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Dubai Racing Carnival has reached new heights. His passion and commitment to the sport has not only elevated the status of the Dubai World Cup but has also placed Dubai firmly on the global horseracing map. His efforts have fostered international cooperation, bringing together the best in the industry and promoting the sport's growth and development."

Sheikh Mohammed's dedication to the equine industry is evident through the establishment of state-of-the-art facilities, the introduction of innovative racing formats, and his support of breeding and training programmes that have produced world-class competitors. His influence extends beyond the racetrack, impacting the broader cultural and economic landscape of Dubai, making it a premier destination for horseracing enthusiasts and professionals alike.

Another new innovation for the forthcoming Carnival is an exciting rebrand of the Dubai Racing Carnival logo which has been redesigned to keep pace with the organisation's commitment to modernisation, aligned with a fresh and relevant vision. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor