Dulquer Salmaan on working in remakes: 'Classics should be left untouched'

New Delhi, Aug 17 Actor Dulquer Salmaan, who has been a part of several hit films, and has impressed masses with his acting skills, revealed that he always looks up to his father-the legendary star Mammootty as his 'biggest inspiration' in the industry, but despite that, he would never remake any of his father's films.

Dulquer started his career as a business manager at a construction company in Dubai. However, his love for cinema and acting, made him leave the job and follow in his father's footsteps.

During a live show on Roposo, which is the creator-driven live platform, when Dulquer was asked about his biggest inspiration, he revealed, "My father, Mammootty, is my greatest inspiration in the film industry."

He further added that his father was the one who supported him when he decided to shift his career from being a business manager to being an actor.

However, when he was asked if he would work in any remake of his father's film, he left everyone surprised with his answer. In a day and age when remakes and recreations of songs and movies are a trend, Dulquer said: "None! I don't believe in remakes actually. I feel that classics should be left untouched. In fact, music, as well as movies, shouldn't be remade."

Furthermore, he also spoke about his upcoming series 'Guns & Gulaabs', as well as his fan-boy moment with Deepika Padukone, how he celebrates Valentine’s Day with his wife, daughter, and mother, among many other such exciting revelations during his live show on Roposo.

'Guns & Gulaabs' is a captivating narrative of ‘firsts', set in the early ’90s in the unpredictable and precarious town called Gulaabganj. The series is an ode to Bollywood in the nineties, bringing back the charms of the decade.

On the work front, Dulquer will be seen in Raj & DK's 'Guns & Gulaabs'.

Set against the backdrop of comedic power struggles and revenge plots, the series blends genres as it follows a lovestruck mechanic, a reluctant heir to a ruling gang and an honest officer-turned-agent-of-chaos. It will premiere on August 18 on Netflix.

He will also be next seen in the action-thriller 'King of Kotha'.

It is the directorial debut of Abhilash Joshiy. It also stars Shabeer Kallarakkal, Prasanna, Gokul Suresh, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Nyla Usha, Chemban Vinod Jose, Shammi Thilakan, Saran and Anikha Surendran.

