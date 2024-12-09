Dutch authorities launches criminal probe into deadly The Hague explosion

The Hague, Dec 9 Dutch authorities has opened a criminal investigation into a fatal explosion in The Hague that claimed the lives of five people, the country's chief public prosecutor announced.

"The cause of the explosion is still unknown," said Chief Prosecutor Margreet Froberg at a press conference on Sunday. "However, there are signs of a crime, and we have initiated a criminal investigation."

The blast, which occurred in the northeastern Mariahoeve district, caused a partial collapse of an apartment building on Tarwekamp Street, Xinhua news agency reported.

The explosion affected five homes, leaving five people dead and five others rescued. Four of the rescued are hospitalised, while the search for additional victims continues.

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Dick Schoof and Minister of Justice and Security David van Weel visited the disaster site.

Van Weel also expressed concerns over potential criminal involvement.

During the press conference, Police Chief Karin Krukkert revealed that investigators are searching for the driver of a car seen speeding away from the scene shortly after the explosion. A burnt-out car was later discovered nearby, adding to suspicions.

"This is an unprecedented disaster," said The Hague Mayor Jan van Zanen also at the conference. "The suffering is immeasurable."

The cause of the explosion remains under investigation. Rescue and recovery efforts are still ongoing through the night.

