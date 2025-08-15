EAM Jaishankar hoists national flag at his residence on 79th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar hoisted the national flag at his residence in New Delhi on Friday on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day, joining millions across the country in celebrating the spirit of independence and national pride.

The EAM hoisted the national flag, followed by the singing of the national anthem, alongside officials and close associates present to mark the occasion.

"Hoisted the Tiranga at my residence, on the occasion of Independence Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!" the EAM stated in a post on X.

Hoisted the Tiranga 🇮🇳 at my residence, on the occasion of Independence Day. Jai Hind! Jai Bharat!#IndependenceDay2025 pic.twitter.com/ciVXsYNvxF — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) August 15, 2025

Speaking on the Independence Day speech delivered by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the ramparts of the Red Fort today, the EAM stated that it was a "powerful speech" by the PM, noting the message of "Aatmanirbharta".

"It was a very powerful speech by the Prime Minister. It was a message of Aatmanirbharta and that we can face all the challenges at home, abroad, and he had great confidence in the Indian people that they will rise to the challenge," Jaishankar said.

Earlier in a post on X, Jaishankar stated that the PM's address highlighted the nation's determination, progress, and vision for the future, reflecting the spirit and resolve of India.

"Prime Minister @narendramodi's address on India's 79th Independence Day reflected the resolve and spirit of India." He added that the address recalled the success of #OperationSindoor, "underlining our determination to fight terrorism," EAM stated in his post.

Jaishankar stated that in his Independence Day address, the Prime Minister emphasised India's commitment to self-reliance and policy reforms, noting, "It emphasised our commitment to Atmanirbharta and reforms in governance and policy to usher in a new era of growth, progress and prosperity."

The speech was also an appeal to various sections of society, urging participation in nation-building.

"It was an invocation to our Youth, Innovators, Nari Shakti and Businesses to become partners in building a Sammridh and #ViksitBharat," the post added.

Delivered from the ramparts of the Red Fort, this marked PM Modi's 12th consecutive Independence Day speech, surpassing former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's record of 11 consecutive addresses.

Wearing a saffron turban, PM Modi reflected on India's progress, outlined the vision of a 'Viksit Bharat,' and emphasised self-reliance under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative, urging youth, scientists, and government departments to focus on developing indigenous technologies.

