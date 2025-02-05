EAM Jaishankar holds talks with UNGA President, discuss UN agenda

New Delhi [India] February 5 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday met Philemon Yang, President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly and discussed various issues on UN Agenda.

Jaishankar said that they exchanged views on regional, global and developmental issues.

Yang arrived in New Delhi on Tuesday for a four-day visit to India at the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

In a post on X, Jaishankar said, "Pleasure to meet President of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly Philemon Yang this afternoon in Delhi. Discussed various issues on UN agenda, including the need for reformed multilateralism. Also exchanged views on regional, global and developmental issues. Appreciate his leadership and guidance at the UN."

The visit is expected to focus on key multilateral and regional issues, with discussions between EAM Jaishankar and Yang scheduled to address matters of mutual interest. Yang will also call on President Droupadi Murmu, further strengthening India's ties with the United Nations.

Randhir Jaiswal, Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, posted on X (formerly Twitter), saying: "Warm welcome to Mr Philemon Yang to India. An opportunity to enhance India-UN engagement in the lead up to the 80th anniversary of the United Nations."

Yang, who assumed office as UNGA President on September 10, is also scheduled to travel to Bengaluru. There, he will visit Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science, where he will have the opportunity to interact with experts on India's innovations in various fields such as sustainability, digital public infrastructures, and more, as stated by the Ministry of External Affairs.

Under Yang's leadership, the United Nations adopted "A Pact for the Future," a vision document aimed at realising "multilateral solutions for a better tomorrow." Yang, who previously served as Cameroon's Prime Minister, has been a vocal advocate for global unity, peace, and human dignity. He also praised India's role in advancing the interests of the Global South during his meeting with Jaishankar.

