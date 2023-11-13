EAM Jaishankar offers prayers at BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in London

London [United Kingdom], November 13 : External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar celebrated Diwali on Sunday by offering prayers at the BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (Neasden Temple) in London during his UK visit.

The BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir is Europe's first authentic and traditionally built Hindu temple.

EAM Jaishankar is on a four-day visit to the UK to boost India-UK ties.

On his visit to the temple, the EAM and his wife, Kyoko Jaishankar, offered the Abhishek Puja.

Jaishankar's visit to the Neasden Temple on Diwali highlighted the importance of cultural connections as part of bilateral relations. The trip advanced shared political and economic interests.

EAM Jaishankar met UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty at 10 Downing Street on Sunday and conveyed the best wishes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Diwali, and also gifted him a Lord Ganesha statue and a cricket bat signed by Indian batting great Virat Kohli.

Taking to his official handle on X, EAM Jaishankar shared details about his meeting with the UK PM. He posted, "Delighted to call on Prime Minister @RishiSunak on #Diwali Day. Conveyed the best wishes of PM @narendramodi. India and UK are actively engaged in reframing the relationship for contemporary times. Thank Mr. and Mrs. Sunak for their warm reception and gracious hospitality."

Jaishankar is currently on an official visit to the United Kingdom. He arrived in Britain on Saturday and will conclude his visit on November 15.

He is scheduled to meet several other dignitaries during his visit.

India and the UK have a "growing bilateral partnership", the MEA stated in a release earlier, noting that the two countries launched a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2021.

"India and the UK share a warm and thriving relationship. The India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership was launched in 2021 along with the India-UK Roadmap 2030," the MEA stated in its release.

"The Roadmap is a commitment to a partnership that delivers for both the countries. EAM's visit will give a new impetus to the friendly ties between the two countries," it added.

Significantly, India and the UK are negotiating a Free Trade Agreement. Talks for FTA between India and the UK started in 2022 and the 12th round of negotiations took place from August 8-31 this year.

