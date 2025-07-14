EAM Jaishankar plants pomegranate sapling in China, interacts with Indian Embassy officials

Beijing [China], July 14 : As part of 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar planted a pomegranate sapling at the Indian Embassy in China premises on Monday.

He also interacted with Embassy officials in Beijing.

In a post on X, Jaishankar stated, "EkPedMaaKeNaam Planted a pomegranate sapling earlier today at the Embassy. Also interacted with our Team @EOIBeijing."

#EkPedMaaKeNaam Planted a pomegranate sapling earlier today at the Embassy. Also interacted with our Team @EOIBeijing. pic.twitter.com/UK4Zw2hBiy — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2025

Jaishankar arrived in China after concluding his visit to Singapore, his first trip to Beijing in five years. During his visit, Jaishankar will attend the SCO Council of Foreign Ministers' Meeting (CFM) in Tianjin and also hold bilateral meetings on the sidelines.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar met with Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev in Beijing. He said that his discussions with Yermekbayev included the contribution and importance of the 10-member organisation and endeavours to modernise its working.

In a post on X, Jaishankar wrote, "Glad to meet SCO SG Nurlan Yermekbayev in Beijing today. Discussed the contribution and importance of SCO, as well as the endeavours to modernise its working."

Jaishankar held a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng in Beijing on Monday and noted the improvement in bilateral ties. Jaishankar expressed confidence that discussions during his visit will maintain that positive trajectory.

During his meeting with Han Zheng, Jaishankar expressed India's support for China's Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Presidency.

"Pleased to meet Vice President Han Zheng soon after my arrival in Beijing today. Conveyed India's support for China's SCO Presidency. Noted the improvement in our bilateral ties. And expressed confidence that discussions during my visit will maintain that positive trajectory," Jaishankar posted on X.

He is expected to meet his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, for a bilateral meeting on Monday. Jaishankar and Wang Yi last met in February on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Johannesburg, where both sides echoed calls for mutual trust and support.

This is the External Affairs Minister's first visit to China since relations soured following the deadly military clash in Galwan in 2020. Jaishankar's visit follows visits by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, who had travelled to China in June for the SCO meetings.

