EAM Jaishankar, South Australia's Governor Adamson discuss education, space, agriculture and consular issues

New Delhi [India], June 24 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a meeting with South Australia's Governor Frances Adamson in Delhi on Tuesday and discussed education, space, water, agriculture, energy and consular issues.

Sharing a statement on X, Jaishankar stated, "Pleased to meet Frances Adamson, Governor of South Australia, this morning. Discussed education, space, water, agriculture, energy and consular issues."

On June 17, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his Australian counterpart, Anthony Albanese, on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Canada's Kananaskis.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Good to meet my friend, PM Albanese of Australia, during the G7 Summit in Canada! @AlboMP"

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a bilateral meeting with Australian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Defence, Richard Marles, in Delhi. During the meeting, the two leaders reviewed the defence partnership between India and Australia.

Rajnath Singh thanked Australia for its unequivocal support to India's "resolute response against the barbaric act of terror in Pahalgam."

"Reviewed the full range of the India-Australia defence partnership during the extremely fruitful meeting with Australia's Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister @RichardMarlesMP in New Delhi. His commitment and leadership in strengthening bilateral defence cooperation have emerged as an important pillar of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. India thanks Australia for its unequivocal support to India's resolute response against the barbaric act of terror in Pahalgam," Rajnath Singh posted on X.

According to the Indian High Commission in Australia, the bilateral relationship between the two nations is underpinned by shared values of a pluralistic, Westminster-style democracy, Commonwealth traditions, expanding economic engagement and increasing high-level interaction.

In recent years, the ties between India and Australia have charted a whole new trajectory of transformational growth. Bilateral cooperation has seen exponential growth in existing frameworks of cooperation and further expanded across a wide spectrum of new areas, opening up new possibilities, both at the bilateral and global levels.

