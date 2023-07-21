EAM Jaishankar virtually attends BRICS Foreign Minister summit

New Delhi [India], July 21 : Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar on Thursday attended the BRICS Foreign Ministers virtual summit, focussing on the annual summit in South Africa next month.

BRICS is a grouping of five nations — Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar called the meeting as ‘useful’ conversation for taking the BRICS agenda forward.

“Participated with Brazil, Russia, China and South Africa in the extraordinary BRICS Foreign Ministers’ virtual meeting today. A useful conversation for taking the BRICS agenda forward. And preparing for the summit meeting,” Jaishankar said in his tweet.

South Africa will host the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg's Sandton from August 22-24.

South Africa became Chair of BRICS on 1 January 2023 under the theme: “BRICS and Africa: Partnership for Mutually Accelerated Growth, Sustainable Development and Inclusive Multilateralism”.

Earlier on Wednesday, South Africa informed that Russian President Vladimir Putin will not travel to the country for the summit. Later, Kremlin informed that Putin will virtually participate in the summit.

“The theme informs the Chair's five priorities for 2023 - Developing a partnership towards an equitable Just Transition; Transforming education and skills development for the future; Unlocking opportunities through the African Continental Free Trade Area; Strengthening post-pandemic socio-economic recovery and the attainment of the 2030 Agenda on Sustainable Development; Strengthening multilateralism, including working towards real reform of global governance institutions and strengthening the meaningful participation of women in peace processes,” according to the official statement.

Notably, the first BRICS Summit was held in Russia in 2009. After the formation of BRICS, South Africa was invited to join the group in 2010.

The 14th BRICS Summit was held virtually in June 2022 under the theme: Foster High-quality BRICS Partnership, Usher in a New Era for Global Development”.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor