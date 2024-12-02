EAM Jaishankar wishes people of Laos on National Day, expresses commitment to advancing bilateral partnership

New Delhi [India], December 2 : External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has extended wishes to people and government of Laos on their National Day and expressed commitment to advancing long-standing partnership between two nations based on shared civilisational heritage.

He also shared a picture of a special stamp set launched in July that celebrated India-Laos heritage of Ramayana and Buddhism.

While sharing the post on X, Jaishankar stated, "Best wishes to FM Thongsavanh Phomvihane, the Government and the people of Lao People's Democratic Republic on their National Day. Committed to advancing our long - standing partnership built on shared civilisational heritage."

Indian Embassy in Vientiane also extended wishes to people of Laos on their National Day. In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Vientiane stated, "Embassy of India in Vientiane wishes you a very happy Lao National Day. Wishing good health, well being, prosperity and success to all Lao people on 49th anniversary of Lao PDR today 2 December 2024."

On November 30, India's Ambassador to Laos, Prashant Agrawal and his wife conveyed the National Day greetings in person to Laos President Thongloun Sisoulith and Naly Sisoulith and Laos Prime Minister Sonexay Siphandone and Vandara Siphandone.

In a post on X, Indian Embassy in Vientiane stated, "National Assembly President H.E. Saysomphone Phomvihane and Mrs Vipaone Phomvihane; Foreign Minister H.E. Thongsavanh Phomvihane and Mrs. Vadsana Phomvihane and other dignitaries at a ceremony organized for Diplomatic Corps at the Presidential Palace."

It further said, "The floral commemoration by the Embassy of this special occassion symbolized the enduring Lao-India friendship."

Notably, India and Laos have historical and civilizational links reflected in common heritage of Buddhism and Ramayana. Ramayana's local version is called Ramakien or the Story of Phra Lak Phra Ram is popular and revered in Laos and is performed on auspicious occasions, according to Indian Embassy in Vientiane.

Earlier in November, Union Defence Minister Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Laos to attend the 11th ASEAN Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus in Vientiane.

During his visit, he held bilateral meeting with his Laos counterpart General Chansamone Chanyalath and discussed ways to bolster bilateral cooperation. The two leaders also spoke on issues related to regional security.

In a post on X, Ministry of Defence stated, "Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh held a bilateral meeting with Defence Minister of Lao PDR General Chansamone Chanyalath in Vientiane. They discussed ways to further bolster bilateral defence cooperation, along with issues pertaining to regional security."

