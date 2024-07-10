Earthquake in Australia: Quake of Magnitude 6.5 Hits Near South of Africa, No Tsunami Warning

An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 on the Richter scale struck near the South of Africa region in Australia on Wednesday, July 10. According to the Australian Bureau of Meteorology, no Tsunami warning was issued by the officials.

The quake occurred near the Indian Ocean near the coast of South Africa in the early morning of Wednesday around 6.55 am local time (GMT +2). The quake had a very shallow depth of 10 km (6 mi) and was not felt (or at least not reported so).

No #tsunami threat to Australia from magnitude 6.5 #earthquake near South of Africa. Latest advice at https://t.co/Tynv3ZQpEq. pic.twitter.com/VVM4x3kfmj — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) July 10, 2024

According to the information, no lives were lost, and no properties were damaged. Further details are awaited.