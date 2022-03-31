Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude strikes Tadine, New Caledonia region

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck Tadine, New Caledonia region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.

"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 272 km ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia," USGS tweeted.

So far, no damage to property or casualties were reported.

Further details are awaited.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor