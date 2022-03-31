Earthquake of 7.0 magnitude strikes Tadine, New Caledonia region
By ANI | Published: March 31, 2022 03:13 AM2022-03-31T03:13:15+5:302022-03-31T03:20:02+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 struck Tadine, New Caledonia region, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said on Thursday.
"Notable quake, preliminary info: M 7.0 - 272 km ESE of Tadine, New Caledonia," USGS tweeted.
So far, no damage to property or casualties were reported.
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor