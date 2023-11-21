Earthquake of magnitude 4.1 jolts Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 21 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Afghanistan on Tuesday, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.

The quake took place in early hours today at 00:03:14 IST and was reported at a depth of 73 km.

In a post on social media platform X, the NCS wrote, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.1, Occurred on 21-11-2023, 00:03:14 IST, Lat: 35.07 & Long: 63.38, Depth: 73 km, Location: Afghanistan."

No casualties have been reported. More details are awaited.

