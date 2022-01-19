Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 hits Tajikistan's Dushanbe
By ANI | Published: January 19, 2022 12:46 PM2022-01-19T12:46:25+5:302022-01-19T12:55:13+5:30
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Wednesday.
An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale struck in Tajikistan's Dushanbe, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said on Wednesday.
"Earthquake of Magnitude: 4.3, Occurred on 19-01-2022, 11:53:58 IST, Lat: 36.61 & Long: 67.67, Depth: 130 Km, Location: 238km SSW of Dushanbe, Tajikistan," NCS tweeted.
There are no reports of casualties or loss of properties as of now. Further details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app