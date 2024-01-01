Earthquake of magnitude 4.3 rattles Nepal
By ANI | Published: January 1, 2024 12:12 AM2024-01-01T00:12:10+5:302024-01-01T00:15:05+5:30
Kathmandu [Nepal], January 1 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 on the Richter scale jolted Nepal on Sunday night, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported.
The quake occurred at 22:06:22 IST, at a depth of 10 km.
According to NCS, the epicentre of the earthquake was registered at Latitude: 27.68 and Longitude: 85.77, respectively.
"Earthquake of Magnitude:4.3, Occurred on 31-12-2023, 22:06:22 IST, Lat: 27.68 & Long: 85.77, Depth: 10 Km , Location: Nepal," the NCS wrote on X (formerly Twitter).
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor