Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 jolts Myanmar
By ANI | Published: October 28, 2023 08:13 AM2023-10-28T08:13:24+5:302023-10-28T08:15:04+5:30
Naypyidaw [Myanmar], October 28 : Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 on the Richter scale jolted Myanmar on Saturday morning, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the NCS, the earthquake struck at 04:53:48 IST on Saturday, at a depth of 30 kilometers.
Posting from its handle on social media platform X, the NCS stated: "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.5, Occurred on 28-10-2023, 04:53:48 IST, Lat: 26.36 & Long: 95.41, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Myanmar."
Further details are awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor