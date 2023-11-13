Earthquake of magnitude 4.9 hits Tajikistan
By ANI | Published: November 13, 2023 07:34 PM 2023-11-13T19:34:03+5:30 2023-11-13T19:35:04+5:30
Dushanbe [Tajikistan], November 13 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on a richer scale hit Tajikistan on Monday evening, ...
Dushanbe [Tajikistan], November 13 : An earthquake of magnitude 4.9 on a richer scale hit Tajikistan on Monday evening, the National center for Seismology (NCS) said.
According to the National Center for Seismology, the tremors were felt around 5:46 pm and struck at a depth of 194 km.
Taking to X, NCS said, "Earthquake of Magnitude:4.9, Occurred on 13-11-2023, 17:46:37 IST, Lat: 38.73 & Long: 72.49, Depth: 194 Km, Location: Tajikistan."
Further details awaited.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app